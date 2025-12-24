Nadda, party leaders remember Vajpayee on eve of birth anniversary at BJP headquarters

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda and several other leaders on Wednesday remembered former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the eve of his birth anniversary by lighting earthen lamps at the party headquarters here.

Former vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who has been elected the president of the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said similar events were organised across all party offices in the country to remember Vajpayee and take inspiration from his life and works.

“The birth centenary year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being celebrated across the country as ‘Atal Smriti Varsh’. Throughout the year, various programmes, including poetry recitations, seminars and discussions, will be organised to spread awareness about his life, work, ideology and the contributions he made for the country’s progress," the BJP said in a statement.

"During this period, eminent individuals, who were contemporaries of Atal Ji, will be honoured for their illustrious work," it said.