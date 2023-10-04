Nadda pays obeisance at Jaipur temple

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday offered prayers at the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple here.

Nadda arrived here to flag off "raths" through which local party leaders will travel in the state to seek suggestions from the general public regarding its election manifesto.

Assembly elections are due later this year. Nadda was accompanied by Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and MLA Kalicharan Saraf.

The party president then left for the Birla auditorium where he will address party leaders and workers.