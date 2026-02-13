Nadda photo superimposed on ex-Himachal CM Dhumal's poster stirs controversy in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 13 (PTI) A photograph of Union Health Minister J P Nadda superimposed on former BJP chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's poster has stirred a controversy here, with people voicing their opinions on social media.

The picture surfaced online ahead of Nadda's visit to Hamirpur on Sunday to participate in an event. Both Nadda and Dhumal are expected to share the stage.

A social media user on Friday shared the picture online, and the matter escalated quickly. Party workers reacted strongly, calling it an insult to a senior leader, and some linked it to factionalism within the party, terming it a "well-planned conspiracy".

Taking note of the picture online, former BJP district vice president Usha Birla condemned the picture in a Facebook post.

She said that insults to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister and MP Anurag Thakur would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Hamirpur BJP IT team official Rajit Bhartiya also reacted to the picture on social media and said that insults to senior leaders are not in good taste.

Hamirpur district president Rakesh Thakur later clarified and said, "The viral image appears to have been created through artificial intelligence, and the original poster displayed at the Mandal office has not been tampered with in any way." While describing it as an attempt to tarnish the party's image, he has urged the workers to exercise restraint. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG