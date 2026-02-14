Nadda praises Uttarakhand CM for development works in state

Dehradun, Feb 14 (PTI) Former BJP chief JP Nadda praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the development works carried out in the state under his leadership during the core committee's meeting here on Saturday.

He urged BJP workers to spread the government's achievements to the public and gear up for next year's assembly elections.

After the meeting in Jolly Grant near Dehradun, state party president Mahendra Bhatt said that Union Health Minister Nadda praised the Dhami government for its achievements in development work in the state.

Bhatt, who chaired the meeting, said, "The meeting included a detailed and critical discussion of the organization's programs and the government's work, in which Nadda praised the party and the government and called on everyone to gear up for the upcoming elections." He said that Nadda provided strategic guidance on how the party can work together to achieve an even bigger victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

Bhatt stated that the meeting primarily discussed three points -- improving coordination between the government and the organization, communicating the government's achievements to the public, and organising booth-level worker conferences and training workers in anticipation of the assembly elections.

He stated that the leaders also decided to hold a meeting on February 17. On March 23, a rally will be organised to mark the completion of four years of the state government.

The BJP state president stated that training for workers will also be organised from February 17. PTI DPT NB