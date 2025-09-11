Nadda reviews malaria, dengue situation; asks CMs to remain vigilant

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) With water stagnation following recent rains creating breeding sites, Union Health Minister J P Nadda has issued an advisory to all chief ministers and asked state health ministers to prepare action plans within 20 days for effective control of dengue and malaria.

Nadda reviewed the dengue and malaria situation in the country at a meeting on Wednesday.

During the review, he urged states, local bodies and communities to intensify preventive and control measures, particularly during this high-risk period, to safeguard public health and sustain the gains made in reducing the burden of vector-borne diseases, a health ministry statement said.

Nadda stressed the need for urgent and coordinated action against vector-borne diseases.

He advised state health ministers to personally review the situation and prepare action plans within 20 days, while Municipal Corporations, Panchayats and local bodies were asked to intensify community awareness drives, the statement said.

Hospitals, including those under the Centre, must ensure adequate drugs, diagnostics, beds and mosquito-free premises.

The minister also instructed that a high-level review meeting also be undertaken specifically for Delhi and NCR to closely assess the dengue situation and ensure advance preparedness.

The Union Health Minister underlined that India has made significant progress in combating Malaria, the statement said.

The country has achieved a reduction of over 78 per cent in malaria cases and nearly 78 per cent in malaria-related deaths between 2015 and 2024.

Further, 160 districts have reported zero malaria cases between 2022-24 and 33 states and UTs have achieved API (Annual Parasite Incidence) less than one, except three states, the statement said.

The government has launched multiple initiatives towards malaria elimination, including the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination (2023-27), implementation of the Integrated Health Management Platform (IHIP) for real-time monitoring, enhanced ASHA incentives, large-scale distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets, refresher trainings for laboratory technicians, and recognition of districts achieving "Zero Malaria" status. India has set the goal of eliminating malaria by 2030.

On dengue, Nadda noted that all states and UTs (except Ladakh) are endemic to dengue and chikungunya, and the risk of outbreaks is highest in the monsoon and post-monsoon period.

The National Dengue Control Strategy is being implemented through State Vector-Borne Disease Cells with focus on surveillance, case management, vector control, inter-sectoral coordination and community awareness.

The government has also strengthened diagnostic capacity with 869 sentinel surveillance hospitals and 27 apex referral laboratories providing free testing facilities. During 2025 (till date), more than 5,520 dengue and 2,530 chikungunya diagnostic kits have been supplied to states. PTI PLB DV DV