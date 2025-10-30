Nadda reviews progress of Special Campaign 5.0 on govt's cleanliness commitment

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday reviewed the progress of the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0 and inspected the office rooms and premises at Nirman Bhawan, reaffirming the government's commitment to enhanced cleanliness, efficient governance and improved service delivery.

As part of Special Campaign 5.0, running from October 2 to October 31, the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) has laid special emphasis on cleanliness drives, record management and disposal of public grievances and pending matters, with a particular focus on e-waste disposal.

Continuous monitoring and coordination among central government hospitals, institutes, attached and subordinate offices, autonomous bodies and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under DoHFW have ensured effective and sustained implementation of the campaign, a health ministry statement said.

It said under the campaign, DoHFW has made remarkable progress -- 1,639 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted and 85 references from members of Parliament have been disposed of. Moreover, 5,000 public grievances and 418 public grievance-related appeals have been disposed of.

In addition, 43,174 physical files have been reviewed, out of which 30,082 files have been weeded out.

Likewise, 6,304 e-files have been reviewed, out of which 2,553 e-files have been closed, the statement said.

The campaign has also freed 30,697 sq ft of office space and generated revenue amounting to Rs 38,66,476, it said.

The department has achieved 100 per cent of its targets under the Special Campaign 5.0, reflecting its commitment to efficiency, sustainability and citizen-centric governance, the statement said. PTI PLB KSS KSS