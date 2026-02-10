Nadda says govt committed to eradicating elephantiasis by next year, focus on community engagement

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday stressed community engagement and raising awareness to tackle last-mile challenges in the elimination of vector-borne disease lymphatic filariasis, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating it by next year.

Commonly known as elephantiasis, the disease is transmitted by female Culex mosquito, which breeds in polluted and stagnant water. The infection damages the lymphatic system and can lead to chronic morbidity, disability and social stigma.

Launching the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration Campaign for the elimination of lymphatic filariasis, Nadda pointed out that ensuring direct observation of drug consumption and addressing public hesitancy towards medication remain key concerns, which must be tackled through intensive awareness, community engagement, grievance redressal, and trust-building measures.

During his address to health ministers and senior officials from 12 identified lymphatic filariasis-endemic states through video-conferencing, he reaffirmed the Centre's unwavering commitment to eliminating the disease by 2027, well ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of 2030.

He highlighted that the disease not only affects the health and quality of life of patients but also severely impacts their livelihood, economic productivity, and social well-being, often leading to social stigma and long-term hardship for entire families.

Eliminating lymphatic filariasis is therefore not merely a health objective, but a critical social and economic imperative, Nadda underlined.

Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration Campaign seeks to accelerate efforts to interrupt disease transmission, reduce morbidity, and ensure equitable access to preventive healthcare interventions for vulnerable populations across the country.

Lymphatic filariasis is endemic in 348 districts in 20 states and Union Territories. Of these, 41 per cent (143 districts) have successfully stopped Mass Drug Administration (MDA) after clearing transmission assessment survey, while 50 per cent (174 districts in 14 states) continue to implement annual MDA due to microfilaria rates above 1 per cent.

The remaining 31 districts are at various stages of transmission assessments. As of 2024, over 6.20 lakh cases of lymphoedema and 1.21 lakh cases of hydrocele have been reported from endemic districts, underscoring the need for sustained and intensified efforts.

At the event, the Union health minister also underscored the significant progress achieved through mission-mode implementation of the MDA campaign, particularly through directly observed treatment, which has yielded encouraging on-ground results.

Nadda further emphasised the importance of morbidity management and disability prevention, including timely hydrocele surgeries and distribution of medicines, to improve the quality of life for affected individuals.

He called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, with active involvement of panchayat representatives along with allied ministries and departments, to ensure seamless implementation, strong community participation, and accelerated progress towards achieving a filariasis-free India by 2027.