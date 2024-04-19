Nadda says Rahul Gandhi believes in dynastic rule

Wayanad (Kerala), Apr 19 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Friday accusing the Congress's Wayanad Lok Sabha candidate of believing in dynastic rule, which, according to him, is detrimental to Indian democracy.

Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA candidate in Wayanad, K Surendran, the senior BJP leader alleged that Gandhi was practicing the policy of "divide and rule" and "vote bank politics" in the country.

"Rahul Gandhi believes in the politics of appeasement. He represents dynastic rule and engages in vote bank politics," Nadda said while speaking at a roadshow organised in Sulthan Bathery in this hill constituency.

"Rahul Gandhi believes in dynastic rule, which is detrimental for Indian democracy," the BJP chief charged.

The BJP chief also criticised the Congress and Gandhi for the support extended to the grand old party by the SDPI, a political offshoot of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

"The SDPI is supporting Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress," he alleged.

Nadda alleged that the SDPI supports Congress in general elections and the CPI(M) in local body politics, claiming that both these parties were "conducive to anti-national forces." He also claimed that both the Congress and the CPI(M) had become ideologically bankrupt.

Under attack from the BJP, the Congress in Kerala had rejected organisational support announced by the SDPI in the Lok Sabha elections but welcomed individual voters to support the UDF.

Apart from Surendran, the main contenders for the Wayanad seat include sitting MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and CPI's Annie Raja from the LDF. PTI TGB TGB SDP