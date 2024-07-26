Nadda slams Congress, says Modi govt dedicated to national security

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asked if the Congress has the moral strength to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', as he cited the party's alleged involvement in several scams linked to defence purchases and neglect of the needs of the armed forces when it was in power.

Addressing an event to mark the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistani forces in the Kargil war, he said opposition leaders should introspect if they have turned against the interests of the country in their quest to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Modi government has boosted border infrastructure to ensure quick movement of troops, armed defence forces with modern weaponry and fulfilled their long-pending demand for 'one-rank-one-pension', he said.

The prime minister and his government are dedicated to the country's security, he said.

He recalled that Modi as a senior office-bearer in the BJP's organisation had visited Dras during the Kargil war to encourage soldiers and express solidarity with them, and asked if any Congress leader had done so.

BJP chief Nadda spoke of alleged scams during the decades of Congress rule, including in the purchase of Bofors guns and AagustaWestland choppers among other deals, to target the opposition party.

"How can those born out of commissions commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas? They don't have moral strength," he said, alleging that the Congress had also questioned the surgical strikes.

While the Modi government brought the 'Agnipath' scheme in line with various suggestions which called for reducing the average age of Indian forces, opposition parties were doing politics at the cost of national interest, he said.

Nadda said 'Agniveers' will be given preference in recruitment in central and state police forces. PTI KR ANB ANB