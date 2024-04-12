Nadda slams Misa over remark against PM; says half of INDIA bloc leaders either in jail or on bail

Sidhi (MP), Apr 12 (PTI) BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday hit out at RJD leader Misa Bharti for her jail remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and claimed that half of the INDIA bloc leaders were either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases.

He also said the opposition alliance has become frantic, sensing its defeat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Misa Bharti, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, during a recent public meeting in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar from where she is contesting as her party nominee, attacked the Centre and said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, PM Modi would be behind bars.

Nadda, while addressing an election meeting here, said, "Half of the INDI alliance leaders are either in jail or out on bail in corruption cases. Do you want to hand over the government to such people? INDI alliance has become frantic as its leaders have sensed that their defeat is imminent. They are fighting a lost battle and hurling abuses at Modiji in desperation." "Yesterday, Misa Bharti said that if their government comes to power, Modiji will be sent to jail. Modiji served as Gujarat chief minister for 12 years and as prime minister for 10 years without a blemish. He served the country considering it as a family. But Misa Bharti, the daughter of Lalu Yadav, is using such type of language," he said.

"Lalu Yadav is out on bail. Is his wife Rabri on bail? Is their family not facing corruption charges - land-for-job scam, fodder scam - such type of people are speaking this language. Do you all accept such a type of language?" he asked the audience.

He said people were standing firmly behind PM Modi.

"This INDI alliance came into existence for two reasons - Modi says eradicate corruption, but they (opposition leaders) say save the corrupt. All these corrupt people have come together...Birds of the same feathers flock together. Secondly, these parties have come together to save their families," he said.

Nadda alleged that during the Congress-led UPA rule, several scams like coal scam, submarine scam, AgustaWestland chopper scam, sugar scam, rice scam, Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam, 2G and 3G scams took place.

"Scams rattled the universe - the sky, the land and the underground," he said. PTI LAL NP