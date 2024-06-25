Nadda slams opposition for fielding K Suresh against NDA's Om Birla for LS Speaker's post

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda launched a vitriolic attack on the Congress, reminding it of the "dark days of Emergency", as he also slammed the opposition for fielding its MP K Suresh against the NDA's Om Birla for election to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Addressing an event organised here at the BJP headquarters, on the 49th anniversary of the the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, Nadda accused the Congress of "hypocrisy and double speak" on the issue of the Lok Sabha Speaker's election and said there is no space for democracy in the "mindset" of the main opposition party.

"Has there been any election for the Lok Sabha Speaker conditional where (opposition says) first you (treasurer benches) decide the Deputy Speaker then we will support you in the election of Speaker?" he asked.

Nadda said the Congress, which was vying for the Deputy Speaker's post in the name of tradition, has itself not followed it in the states ruled by it.

The Congress has its Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the state assemblies of Telangana and Karnataka while the INDIA bloc constituents TMC and Left parties have their own Speaker and Deputy Speaker in West Bengal and Kerala assemblies respectively, he said.

Nadda said it was the Congress government under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which had "throttled" the country's democracy by imposing Emergency on June 25, 1975 and carried out immense atrocities on those who protested.

"Those who insulted and ignored the Constitution several times have declared themselves as protectors of the Constitution," he charged. PTI PK PK KSS KSS