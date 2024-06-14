Nadda stresses expansion of health coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi, 14 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday stressed upon the expansion of health insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to all aged 70 years and above as part of the 100-day agenda of the Modi 3.0 government.

Nadda chaired a high-level meeting on attaining targeted health goals in the first 100 days of formation of the new government, with senior officials of the ministry here today, an official statement said.

He was joined by ministers of state for health Anupriya Patel and Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Taking stock of the overview of the ministry's functioning, Nadda directed that emphasis should be laid on the quality of health facilities and health systems, the statement stated.

"He laid stress upon expansion of health assurance coverage under the AB-PMJAY and technology in programmes like immunisation and health emergency response management," the statement said.

The minister expressed his concern over the growing incidence of non-communicable diseases and the importance of awareness regarding healthy diet and lifestyle.

Nadda highlighted the need for targeted campaigns towards the youth for tobacco control, the statement said.

He emphasised the need for creating awareness on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and harmful effects of tobacco in scientific as well as in simple language for the common man to understand. PTI PLB KSS KSS