Nadda tells BJP units to prepare for relief work as Cyclone 'Montha' nears

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday directed the party's units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to be prepared to engage in relief and assistance efforts across the regions as Cyclone 'Montha' gets ready to make landfall.

The cyclone has moved at a speed of 18 km per hour in six hours and was located about 560 km off Visakhapatnam by Monday evening. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the party said, "Nadda emphasised that party workers in the affected areas should take a leading role in coordinating with local administrations to ensure the effective distribution of relief materials, provision of medical assistance, and promotion of public awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation." Nadda also instructed that party workers be mobilised at the booth level to ensure the safety, rescue, and essential support to people in the cyclone-affected regions.