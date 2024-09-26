Nadda to address meeting of intellectuals in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (PTI) Union minister and BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to address a meeting of intellectuals here during his one-day visit to Odisha on Thursday, party sources said.

Several authors, advocates, teachers and others will attend the meeting.

Nadda will also hold discussions on the party’s ongoing membership drive with MPs, MLAs and workers.

He would visit Suando village in Puri district, the birthplace of Odia icon 'Utkalmani' Pandit Gopabandhu Das in the afternoon before leaving for New Delhi, the sources said.

He will begin his Odisha visit by garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the AG Square in the city.