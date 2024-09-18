Nadda to announce new initiative for meditech industry, says senior official

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda is set to announce a new initiative aimed at the burgeoning meditech industry, in a move to bolster India's healthcare infrastructure, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Nadda will announce the initiative at the upcoming press conference on 100 days of the Narendra Modi government's third term. The programme underscores the government's commitment to leverage technology for better health outcomes, the official said.

Dr Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, while addressing a session on 'Strategies for Inclusive Economic Growth' organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) said this new programme Meditech Architecture will have new elements -- marginal investment schemes, nudge and support for clinical studies, clinical investigation framework and identified clusters for the pharma and meditech across the country and their specific needs.

He said the initiative will address key challenges and introduce new policies to enhance the sector's contribution to economy, healthcare accessibility and global market positioning.

"In the 100-day press conference, the health minister will announce a new program for the Meditech industry which will have new elements. In 48 hours from now, Health Minister J P Nadda will announce this new program," he said at the forum.

India's pharma sector, often dubbed the "pharmacy of the world", has built a strong foundation but Chawla stressed the need for forward-looking policies.

He said inclusion has four dimensions -- income, spatial, social and intergenerational mobility, all critical for bridging the middle-income gap. The healthcare market of 1.5 billion people requires a diverse range of professionals, including physicists, engineers and pharmacists, to support the Meditech sector.

Building a robust domestic industry integrated with global value chains is essential. However, we face multiple arbitrages -- price arbitrage is just one aspect, he said.

Tax arbitrage, often overlooked, significantly impacts industry dynamics, influencing investment decisions and regulatory policies. Identifying all these arbitrages is crucial for addressing the challenges ahead, he added.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted the need for a balanced approach between infrastructure development and public welfare.

"We have expanded healthcare safety nets to people who are over 70 years, but healthcare has become expensive for the middle class," Chawla said.

He pointed out that while government expenditure on healthcare has increased -- rising from 1.5 per cent to 1.8 per cent of the GDP -- the challenge remains in balancing what is provided to the public and how infrastructure is supported.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, underscored the importance of India's soft power in shaping its global economic presence.

"If India has to become the third-largest economy, it needs to have a soft presence across the world, commensurate with the size of its economy," Jaju said, noting the role of various sectors, including healthcare, in pushing this agenda.

He emphasised that India's growth is not just about economic expansion but also about having a cultural impact.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said talks are going on with several countries, particularly in Africa, to use digital toolkits and technology to facilitate payments and reduce dependence on hard currency.

"Countries can learn from each other, especially in sectors like digital public services and healthcare," Ravi said.

He said India's unique role in the G20 underscores the importance of inclusivity on a global scale, particularly for rising economies. As nations grapple with diverse challenges -- such as debt servicing and the shortfall in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -- India's approach emphasises the necessity of lifting everyone along the path to progress.

"Job creation and the stabilisation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are pivotal for fostering inclusive growth and enhancing income levels. By implementing measures to improve access to capital and technology, India is empowering its citizens and reducing leakages in various sectors," he said.

Furthermore, the establishment of predictable and transparent policies is crucial for building trust and facilitating sustainable development, ultimately, he added.

Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, linked health and technology with the broader issue of water scarcity.

"I see growing appreciation of the issue of lack of potable water. It's not just cities running out of water -- climate change and variability are compounding the problem," she said.

Mahajan emphasised the importance of ensuring clean drinking water, along with sustainable agricultural practices.

"We need to think about providing nutrition to all citizens through agriculture, with the concept of 'more crop per drop'. The best use of waste-water and innovative crop varieties will play a critical role, especially in areas where water is scarce," she said. PTI UZM KSS KSS