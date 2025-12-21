Nadda to attend event marking two years of Sai-led Chhattisgarh govt

Raipur, Dec 21 (PTI) BJP president and Union minister JP Nadda will attend ‘Janadesh Parab’ (people’s mandate festival) in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district on Monday to mark the completion of two years of the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in the state, an official said.

Nadda will address a public gathering at the Khokhra Police Ground in Janjgir around 1.30 pm, he said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will preside over the event, during which the public will be informed about the state government’s achievements over the past two years and key decisions taken for Chhattisgarh’s overall development, he said.

Visitors at Janadesh Parab will also get a glimpse of the government’s two years of “sustained development” through exhibitions put up by various departments, showcasing major schemes and initiatives, he said.

The venue, which has a capacity of over 50,000 people, is expected to witness a large turnout amid visible enthusiasm among party leaders and workers across the region, a BJP functionary said.

The Sai-led government completed two years in office on December 13, he added. PTI TKP NR