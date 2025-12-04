Nadda to hold party workers' meeting in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Friday

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on Friday to hold a core committee meeting of the party's state unit in Deoghar and participate in other programmes in the district, party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni has said.

He said Nadda will hold the meeting of the Jharkhand Pradesh BJP core committee at the state guest house in Deoghar on Friday evening.

"The next day, on Saturday, the BJP national president will offer prayers at the famous Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar," Baluni, also an MP from Uttarakhand's Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, said on Thursday.

He said Nadda will also inaugurate the newly constructed district BJP office in Deoghar and later address a conference of party's state unit workers in the district.

During his two-day visit, Nadda, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, will also hold a meeting at the Deoghar All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to review the progress made on various "development work", Baluni added.