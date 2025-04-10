Nadda to launch Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha on Friday

Bhubaneswar, April 10 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Odisha on Friday.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar around 1 pm, after which he will head to Cuttack to attend a special event alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, where the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana and the state’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) will be officially launched, BJP state president Manmohan Samal said.

Around 3.5 crore people are expected to benefit from these combined health assurance schemes, Samal said.

During the visit to Cuttack, the Union Minister will also inaugurate the new building of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics, officials said.

Nadda’s itinerary also includes visits to AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET).

On April 12 morning, Nadda will inaugurate a three-day training programme of all BJP MPs and MLAs in Puri.

The training programme will be held from April 11 evening to April 13, Samal said.

According to official sources, the special launch event in Cuttack will also be attended by two deputy chief ministers, K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with state health minister Mukesh Mahaling.

In addition, several senior state ministers—including Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, and Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik—will oversee the launch of the schemes in 12 different districts across the state.

Officials said nearly 3.5 crore people from 1.03 crore families in the state will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat and GJAY health insurance schemes.

Beneficiaries will receive free, cashless treatment at 29,000 empanelled private and government hospitals across the country.

Previously, this facility was limited to only 900 hospitals.

Under the Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana, all persons aged 70 years and above, regardless of income, will be eligible for coverage.

Each family will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, with an additional Rs 5 lakh allocated to female beneficiaries within the family.

If the family includes a member aged 70 or above, the total health coverage will be increased to Rs 15 lakh, officials said.

Last month, the state cabinet approved a budgetary allocation of Rs 27,019 crore for implementation of Ayushman Bharat and GJAY for a period of five years. PTI BBM BBM MNB