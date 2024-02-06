Nadda to launch BJP's month-long rural outreach drive from Muzaffarnagar

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will launch a month-long rural outreach programme of the party on February 12 from Muzaffarnagar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as its members look to connect with two lakh villages.

The BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' president Rajkumar Chahar said the party's members will seek suggestions from the rural population, including farmers and labourers, for its poll manifesto, besides highlighting the measures taken by the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their welfare.

The party's choice of venue for Nadda's programme, including a rally of farmers and labourers, is loaded with political messaging as Muzaffarnagar was a hotbed of the farmers' protest against the farm laws enacted by the Modi government. The laws were withdrawn later.

The western Uttar Pradesh town also has a significant Jat population.

The BJP has named the exercise "Gram Parikrama Yatra".

Chahar said the party's members will be also worshipping cows and farming instruments in villages during their interaction with the people, imbuing the exercise with a touch of the ruling organisation's cultural agenda.

The BJP will broadcast Nadda's programme live in districts across the country and invite farmers and other villagers to watch, he said.

The yatra will be organised every day in five villages in every district, he said.

With the polls expected in April-May, the BJP has been stepping up its outreach to different sections of society and Modi on Monday asserted that it will on its own win 370 seats in the elections to the 543-member Lok Sabha. The party had won 303 seats in the 2019 polls. PTI KR IJT IJT