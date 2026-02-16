Nadda to launch key initiatives at India AI Summit on Tuesday

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda will launch two key national initiatives, the Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India (SAHI) and the Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI (BODH), at the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

The SAHI is a national guidance framework to enable safe, ethical, evidence-based and inclusive adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across India's healthcare system.

It aims to provide a strategic direction on governance, data stewardship, validation, deployment and monitoring of AI solutions, while supporting states and institutions in responsible adoption aligned with public health priorities, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The BODH, developed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, in collaboration with the National Health Authority, is a privacy-preserving benchmarking platform that enables rigorous evaluation of AI models using diverse, real-world health data, without sharing underlying datasets, the ministry said.

As a digital public good under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, it is designed to strengthen trust, transparency and quality assurance in health-AI deployment.

Together, the SAHI and the BODH mark a significant step in India's journey towards building a robust, responsible and globally-competitive health-AI ecosystem, the statement said. PTI PLB RC