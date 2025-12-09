Nadda to lay foundation stone of new BJP state office in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) The BJP national president and Union Health and Family Welfare minister Jagat Prakash Nadda would lay the foundation stone and perform Bhoomi Pujan of the proposed BJP state-level party office in Shimla on Saturday, a statement here said on Tuesday.

This office will serve as a historic and organisational hub for the BJP in Himachal Pradesh and will play a significant role in strengthening the party in the years to come, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said.

Nadda will arrive at Shimla on Friday night. This will be his first visit to the state after the victory of the NDA in Bihar, the statement said.

A grand felicitation ceremony will also be held on Saturday morning at the Peterhoff Ground, Shimla, where thousands of party workers and citizens will welcome Nadda, Bindal informed This visit will not only infuse fresh energy into the organisation but will also send a strong message for the 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, he added. PTI BPL APL APL