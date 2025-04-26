Nadda to meet kin of two Pahalgam terror attack victims in Pune

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda, who is on a visit to Pune on Saturday to attend some programmes, is scheduled to meet the family members of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in the evening, party sources said.

Nadda is expected to meet Jagdale's family members at their residence in Karve Nagar area in the city around 6.45 pm, from where he will head to Ganbote's house in Kondhwa area, they said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis is also scheduled to meet Jagdale and Ganbote's family members separately during the day.

Jagdale and Ganbote were part of 26 persons, mostly tourists, who were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam town in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Nadda offered prayers at the famous Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganapati temple in the city. Talking to reporters there, he said India will give a befitting reply to people responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing a Rojgar Mela event after that, Nadda termed the Pahalgam attack as tragic, and said he will meet the family members of the two Pune residents who were killed by terrorists. PTI SPK NP