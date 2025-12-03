Nadda to unveil portraits of Vajpayee, Malaviya in Delhi Assembly on Dec 25

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday said that Union minister J P Nadda will unveil portraits of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter and scholar Madan Mohan Malaviya in the Assembly House on December 25.

The portraits will be installed as a mark of respect and tribute to Vajpayee and Malaviya's extraordinary leadership, patriotic spirit, and invaluable contributions to the nation, an official statement said.

December 25 marks the 164th birth anniversary of Malaviya, and the 101st birth anniversary of Vajpayee. The installations will follow a resolution passed unanimously by the General Purposes Committee of Delhi Assembly at a meeting held on November 4, the statement said.

The Committee, chaired by Speaker Gupta, approved the proposal to instal Vajpayee's portrait in the Assembly in recognition of the late leader's unparalleled contributions to the nation.

Gupta said the installation of the portraits will be a profound tribute to two monumental personalities, who devoted their entire lives to serving the nation, upholding democracy and safeguarding the India's dignity.

Their inspiring journeys, values of patriotism, fearless leadership, and unwavering dedication will continue to guide all public representatives, he added.