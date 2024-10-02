Nadda to visit Jaipur on Oct 5

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda will visit Jaipur on October 5, the party said here.

President of the BJP in Rajasthan Madan Rathore said Nadda will arrive at the Jaipur airport around 7 pm on Saturday.

He will interact with Chartered Accountants at a hotel in Statue Circle from 7.30 pm and induct them into the BJP as members, Rathore added.

The BJP membership campaign's state convenor Arun Chaturvedi said Nadda will interact with public representatives at the BJP state office from 8.30 pm.

During this meeting, former and current MPs and MLAs, and other party leaders will be present, Chaturvedi added.