Nadda to visit Jammu on July 6 to set party into motion for assembly elections

Jammu, Jul 3 (PTI) BJP national president and Union Minister J P Nadda will visit Jammu on July 6 to set the party into motion by announcing plans for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda, who will receive a warm reception in Jammu following the BJP's third consecutive victory, will review the party's operations.

This move is crucial as the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins updating the electoral rolls in the Union Territory, paving the way for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with other states.

"Nadda is arriving in Jammu to assess the party's functioning and discuss strategies for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir," Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ravinder Raina told PTI.

Upon his arrival, Nadda will address the BJP's executive meeting starting on July 5 to be attended by over 2,000 senior party leaders and officials. The agenda includes reviewing operations, election strategies and planning future actions related to the elections.

Accompanying Nadda will be J&K election in-charge G. Kishan Reddy. He is expected to announce the election-related programmes. "We anticipate the ECI will announce the elections soon," Raina said.

The party's primary focus will be on forming a BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

J&K BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh, Co-incharge Ashish Sood, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, MP Jugal Kishore and several other senior BJP and RSS leaders will also participate in this important meeting. PTI AB AS AS