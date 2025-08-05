Nadda urged to give permission for MBBS admission in two Odisha medical colleges

Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday urged Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to grant permission for admission in 100 MBBS seats in two new government-run medical colleges of the state for the academic session 2025-26.

Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who hailed from the state, and others, met Nadda in New Delhi and raised this demand.

Mahaling requested Nadda to issue for Letter of Permission (LoP) for admission of 100 MBBS seats in the 2025-26 session in each of Pavitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College (PMPMC), Talcher and Government Medical College (GMC), Phulbani, a statement issued by the Odisha health department said here.

Both institutions have recently been established to cater to the growing demand in the medical education sector of Odisha.

The respective deans and principals of these two institutions had already submitted their applications for LoP on January 18, 2025, through the National Medical Commission (NMC) portal, the statement said.

The NMC teams had also conducted physical inspections of the Pavitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College in June 2025 and Government Medical College, Phulbani in May last.

The state government has provided the budgetary grants to enhance facilities and ensure quality medical education at both institutions, it said.

When the LoP is granted, two more government medical colleges will be added to the state’s healthcare infrastructure, increasing the total number from 14 to 16 government medical colleges. Consequently, the total number of MBBS seats in government institutions will increase to 1800. PTI BBM NN