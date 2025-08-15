Nadda urges BJP workers to contribute to promotion of 'swadeshi'

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address to the nation as "inspiring" and urged party workers to contribute in carrying forward his call for promotion of ‘swadeshi’ to make India a self-reliant, developed and prosperous country.

Nadda was addressing BJP workers after unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters here on 79th Independence Day.

"In his address to the nation from the rampart of the Red Fort, what Prime Minister Modi said certainly inspired 140 core people of the country, gave a direction and guidance as well," the BJP chief said.

The prime minister said that Bharat should not just be an independent country, it should also be a "samriddh" (prosperous) and "viksit" (developed) country, Nadda, who is also a Union minister, said.

"The prime minister said that we become self-reliant…He also gave a call for (adopting and promoting) 'swadeshi'.... He also talked about getting people freedom from redundant laws," the BJP chief said.

"I urge the the workers that they contribute in taking this work forward in your life. Create an environment in society," he added.

Nadda said India is progressing under the the PM's leadership since he came at the helm 11 years ago.

"At a time when the rest of world is in turmoil from the economic point of view and facing problems, India is moving forward in the direction of becoming a strong economy," he added.