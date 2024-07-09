Nadda urges BJP workers to ensure 'lotus blooms' in Kerala in 2026

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 9 (PTI) Visiting Kerala for the first time after the BJP secured the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in the state with a stunning electoral victory, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday urged his party workers to work tirelessly to ensure that the lotus blooms in the state in the 2026 assembly polls.

Addressing the BJP's expanded state executive meeting, Nadda slammed the Congress and the Communist parties -- the two traditional players in Kerala politics -- accusing them of being "ideologically bankrupt" and "power-hungry".

He said that a narrative had been created that the BJP is a North Indian party, but that had been demolished in the just-concluded polls as the party made huge gains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, opened its account in Kerala, and also increased its vote share in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP chief said that the manner in which the Left contested against Congress in Kerala but fought together outside the state showed that they were both "ideologically bankrupt".

"Their ideology is based on corruption, nepotism, and favouritism," he alleged.

Nadda alleged that the Communists were also emulating their INDIA bloc partner Congress by promoting their own sons and daughters.

"You know what I mean," he said, in an apparent dig at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his family's alleged political roles.

Referring to the gold smuggling scandal and the multi-crore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam, Nadda accused the Communists in Kerala of being "totally and utterly corrupt".

The BJP chief said that the UDF was only "paying lip service" and was not opposing the alleged corrupt acts of the Left government, as they were "hand in glove" with each other." On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA government has been contributing immensely to the development of the state, providing Vande Bharat trains, constructing over a thousand kilometres of national highways and expanding the Cochin Shipyard's capabilities, among other initiatives, Nadda claimed.

He urged his party workers to continue working hard to ensure that "the lotus blossoms and the BJP is victorious" in Kerala in 2026, when the state assembly elections are held.

"Don't stop. Move forward. The lotus has to bloom in Kerala. If it doesn't bloom in the land of Lord Vishnu (Thiruvananthapuram), where else will it bloom?" Nadda asked.

Buoyed by the BJP's electoral performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, Nadda said that the saffron party made huge gains in the state, and in some seats like Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal, the losses should be seen as victories due to the small margins.

Addressing the alleged narrative that the BJP is a North Indian party, he said, "No, we are now an all-India party, which includes southern India as well. The lotus has bloomed in the Lok Sabha from the South." He said that the party made huge gains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the LS polls and also increased its vote share in Tamil Nadu.

"The day is not far when we will have a significant presence in Tamil Nadu as well," he said.

Besides accusing the Congress of being corrupt, Nadda said that the grand old party is a "parasite" that won seats in the general elections this year thanks to the help and support of regional parties.

'They (Congress) are like parasites. They have a poor strike rate on their own, winning only two of the 60-plus seats where they were competing directly against the BJP. It (Congress) is a party walking on crutches and cannot stand on its own two feet. They have a national presence only thanks to the support of regional parties," Nadda said.

On the other hand, the BJP is the largest political party not just in India but also in the world, he claimed.

He went on to claim that before the BJP came to power in 2014, the country was undergoing dark days.

"There are two faces in Indian politics -- before 2014 and after 2014. We need to see the dark days before 2014 to appreciate the good days that came after that," he said, citing various reports from international agencies, including the IMF, which has projected India as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Nadda claimed that India's contribution to the world economy is around 15 per cent and that it is making huge strides in infrastructure development, defence exports, and other areas.

"This was all possible due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

At the same time, he termed Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders as "educated illiterates".

"They talk about unemployment, but they fail to understand that in a growing economy, job opportunities are created, and the economy moves forward. I can give them eyes, but I cannot give them vision," he said.

Nadda claimed that the LS poll results showed that the people had voted for stability and continuity, and, therefore, the NDA came to power for a third term consecutively -- a first in 60 years -- at the Centre. PTI HMP TGB ANE