Nadda visits Ganpati pandals, performs puja at CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis' houses; meets BJP leaders

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday performed Ganesh puja at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence in south Mumbai as part of ongoing Ganpati festival.

Later, he also visited the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and performed puja. After that, he held a meeting with party leaders there.

Along with Nadda, Union minister and the BJP's Maharashtra in-charge Bhupender Yadav, Union minister Piyush Goyal, party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, its Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar, former Union minister Raosaheb Danve and MLC Pravin Darekar were present at Fadnavis's residence.

Nadda later visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal, the Bandra West Ganesh pandal, which is associated with Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, as well as Chinchpokalicha Chintamani Ganesh pandal and offered prayers.

Last week, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah visited Mumbai and held meetings with Shinde, Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in November. BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Pawar's NCP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state. PTI ND NP BNM