Nadda visits Sharda Sinha's residence, consoles bereaved family members

Patna, Nov 7 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday offered condolences to the bereaved family of Sharda Sinha, the renowned folk singer who breathed her last earlier this week.

Advertisment

Nadda, who was on a day-long tour of the Bihar capital, visited the Rajendra Nagar residence of Sinha, who had died at the AIIMS in Delhi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

The Union minister, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP's state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal, paid floral tributes to a portrait of Sinha, whose rendition of songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili and Magahi made her famous far and wide.

Nadda also spent some time offering solace to the Padma Bhushan awardee's son Anshuman, who had been by his mother's side while she battled for life, and performed the last rites earlier in the day. PTI NAC SOM