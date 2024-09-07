Nadda visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib

Patna, Sep 7 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib amid tight security on Saturday.

Nadda, wearing a Sikh turban, bowed before the Darbar Sahib.

He had arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to inaugurate and lay the foundation of several health projects in the state.

The BJP president was accompanied by Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Patna Sahib Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and several others senior leaders of the party.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs. The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

Nadda had on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation of several health projects in Patna, Bhagalpur and Gaya.

The Union minister is scheduled to inaugurate several medical facilities in Patna, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur on Saturday before leaving for Delhi in the evening.

He is also expected to visit the site where the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be constructed in Darbhanga on Saturday. PTI PKD ACD