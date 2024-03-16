Nadda welcomes announcement of polls, says BJP will form govt with 'overwhelming majority'

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP will form its government at the Centre with an "overwhelming majority" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and work with determination to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years, party chief J P Nadda said, welcoming the announcement of polls by the Election Commission on Saturday.

In a post on X in Hindi, Nadda called upon people to vote in record numbers and further strengthen the foundation of the world's largest democracy.

"I welcome the announcement of Lok Sabha elections 2024 by the Election Commission," he said.

Nadda said elections are the biggest festival of democracy and a medium to keep the country and the state moving on the path of development and good governance.

"I call upon the people of the entire country to vote in record numbers and further strengthen the foundation of the world's largest democracy," he wrote on the social media website.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority and will work with determination to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the next five years," he added.

In a post on X, senior BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said the electoral process has started in the country with the announcement of polls and imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Lok Sabha elections in India is the "biggest and grandest" festival of democracy in the entire world, he said.

"The BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to participate in this festival with full zeal and enthusiasm," he added. PTI PK MNK MNK MNK