Nadda welcomes CBI probe into Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer the probe into the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor to the CBI, as he accused the West Bengal government of trying to hush up the incident.

Nadda, who is also the Union health minister, said in a statement that lawlessness is at its peak in the state and atrocities against women are increasing by the day.

"All this is happening despite the state having a woman chief minister," he said, attacking Mamata Banerjee.

"I welcome the decision of the high court to order a CBI inquiry, and I have full faith that this investigation will bring out the truth," he said.

He noted that many delegations from doctors' associations have met his ministry in the last two days, and he has assured them that the central government is deeply concerned about the attacks on doctors.

"I am committed to finding a remedy to this problem, and the Centre will take every possible step to make it happen," he said.

The ghastly crime is truly heart-wrenching and shook the whole nation, Nadda said, adding that words fell short of offering a reaction to the incident.

He said the way the state government tried to suppress the incident and deceive the public was highly condemnable, he said.