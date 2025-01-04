Nadia fast track court sentences three to life for trafficking minor Bangladeshi girl

Krishnanagar, Dec 4 (PTI) A fast track court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday sentenced three persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment for the abduction and trafficking of a minor Bangladeshi girl.

The trio were involved in trafficking the girl from Bangladesh to India in 2021, according to the case lodged at Dhantala police station, officials said.

Ranaghat police district SP Sunny Kumar Raj said the accused — two touts and a local handler — had lured the girl from Bangladesh under the pretext of offering her a job in India.

However, they sold her for sexual exploitation in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, he added.

The three were convicted under abduction and immoral trafficking sections of the BNS. PTI COR SUS MNB