Nag devotees mark Kanchoth festival without snow in J-K’s Doda

Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Despite unfavourable weather conditions, hundreds of Nag devotees on Wednesday observed the Kanchoth festival in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district.

In a striking display of faith, large numbers of women dressed in bridal attire participated in the age-old rituals, even as the festival passed without the customary snowfall this year.

According to local folklore, Kanchoth commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that the bride desired a wedding throne fashioned from snow, making snowfall during the festival a sacred sign of divine blessings and the sanctity of the celestial union.

The womenfolk, who perform age-old rituals in groups at Nag temples followed by a visit to the natural springs, said this is for the first time that there is no snow on the ground during ‘Gauri Tritiya’ (Kanchoth) festival.

Like Karva Chouth, Kanchoth is celebrated by women with enthusiasm and religious fervour in Chenab valley comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts during Shukla Paksha of Magh month of Hindu calendar.

During Karva Chouth, women break their fast when the moon appears at night strictly with vegetarian food but in Kanchoth, the fast is broken after Gauri Puja during the day with non-vegetarian dishes.

“This is for the first time in my life that the festival is observed minus snow. It is a matter of concern for us because there is also a lack of rainfall and we are eagerly waiting for snowfall,” 74-year-old Shakuntla Devi told PTI.

She said they are holding special prayers for the weather situation to improve so that there is a lot of snowfall in the hills as was happening in the past.

Middle-aged Kanchana Devi, a resident of Mathola village in Bhaderwah of Doda district, said they are waiting for this festival every year but lack of snow proved a dampener.

"This festival is an integral part of our culture, and it becomes even more joyous when there is snowfall. Earlier, tourists would visit the hills to witness the snow. This year, since there has been no snowfall in our village, we are planning to go higher into the mountains to see it. We are missing the snow and praying for its return," she said.