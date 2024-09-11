Naga groups hope consultative meet will 'clear cobwebs in way of political solution'

Dimapur, Sep 11 (PTI) Naga groups have expressed optimism that the consultative meeting convened by the Nagaland government to deliberate on the Naga political issue would "clear all cobwebs in the way of political solution".

"The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC, NNPGs) appreciates the Government of Nagaland for convening a joint consultative meet on the crucial political issue. The initiative should clear away all cobwebs in the way of political solution," a statement issued by its media cell said.

The Nagaland government has convened a meeting of the legislators, MPs and other stakeholders on Thursday to deliberate on the long-standing Naga political issue.

The WC, NNPGs said that the Centre and NSCN(IM) concluded dialogue after 18 years of talks when the Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015.

The single-page agreement between the two is still a secret agreement which the Naga people do not have access to, it claimed, adding that "the contours of the talks are shrouded in mystery".

The Centre, in 2017, officially invited the WC, NNPGs for political negotiations and also inked the Agreed Position on November 17 the same year.

As Thursday's consultative meeting is called within the parameters and extent of executive power of Nagaland state, "the resolution has to endorse all matters, whatsoever settled on matters pertaining to Nagaland state alone", it said.

All unresolved political matters will be negotiated through the political representation of new legislature and constitutional bodies that would come into force through the agreement that is on the anvil, it said.

It expressed optimism that the resolution by the joint consultation, will hopefully, not revert the responsibility back only on the shoulders of the Naga political groups.

"There has to be an endorsement on whatever matters already agreed between Government of India and the negotiators. Such an honourable and responsible state will give impetus and confidence to Gol to enter into a political agreement and implement with immediate effect, during the tenure of the present government," it said.

The WC, NNPGs also said that it would be unwise for Nagaland legislature and tribal leaders to wait for congenial political situation and settlements on the matters of other neighbouring states.

"Political and tribal leadership of Nagaland has to stand for the territorial integrity of Nagaland first while not ignoring the rights of our land and people in other states," it said. PTI CORR NBS ACD