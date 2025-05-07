Naga groups, tribal leaders reaffirm unity and inclusiveness in political process

Kohima, May 7 (PTI) In a key step towards strengthening unity, Naga Political Groups (NPGs), tribal apex bodies, and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation have reaffirmed that no political or civil group is excluded from the Naga political process, according to a statement.

The decision was taken by participants at a two-day conclave held on May 5 and 6 here to further the momentum of the ongoing reconciliation process based on the resolution on the historical and political rights of the Nagas.

“We stand for an inclusive approach, and as signatories, we urge all NPGs and civil society organisations to join hands in moving forward,” the joint statement said.

Participants acknowledged the contributions of various individuals and groups working for Naga rights while urging those still disengaged to reflect on the importance of unity, it said, adding that the gathering emphasised that those who choose to remain indifferent would only be isolating themselves from a collective future.

Adopting some key resolutions, they decided to hold a day of Prayer on May 18, in which tribal hohos (organisations) will request all the respective church councils and associations to observe it as a special day of prayer dedicated to the people of the Naga areas while seeking divine intervention in the ongoing political issue.

They affirmed that all Nagas must urgently converge on the shared political rights of the Naga people, encouraging efforts to build bridges across differences with grace and empathy, the statement said.

With backing from the tribal hohos, the gathering declared that all Naga Political Groups must unite under a shared identity of common belonging, free from any group’s hegemonic dominance.

“In our correctness, let us not fence ourselves out. Coming together is an instrument of liberation,” the resolution stated.

The Centre and NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, beginning negotiations for an early political resolution to the long-standing Naga problem.

After more than 70 rounds of talks, the government signed the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted NSCN-IM’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

The government also entered into parallel negotiations with the WC NNPGs, a coalition of seven Naga groups, in 2017 and inked the Agreed Position in the same year.

While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept whatever is possible and continue negotiations on other contentious demands, the NSCN-IM has declared it will not accept any solution without a separate flag and constitution.

Meanwhile, the FNR has been working hard for reconciliation among the warring Naga groups since early 2008 which has led to stopping factional clashes among the groups.

Of late, FNR has been initiating several measures to unite the groups for the common Naga cause. PTI CORR NBS NN