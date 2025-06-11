Naga groups vow to shun differences for early solution after meeting with Centre's interlocutor

Dimapur, Jun 11 (PTI) The Centre's interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, AK Mishra, on Wednesday held closed-door meetings with different Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and also called on NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah.

Mishra arrived in Chümoukedima on Tuesday evening, resuming critical discussions with various groups for an early solution to the Naga Political Issue.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Working Committee of the NNPG's working convener Isak Sumi said the current efforts are focused on formulating a comprehensive execution plan that includes all stakeholders, Naga political groups, civil society organisations, tribal leaders, and religious institutions.

"For too long, the Naga people have been kept in suspense. Disappointment and disillusionment have crept in due to the delay," Sumi said, admitting past failures by political groups to act in unity.

"We impose the interest of particular groups over the Naga people's interest... We make a sincere apology to the Naga people for all the wrongs that have been done," he added.

Sumi said it was not about who signed which agreement anymore, it was about arriving at one common, inclusive solution.

The discussions touched on the contentious issue of the 'Agreed Position' signed by the NNPGs and the 'Framework Agreement' signed by the NSCN-IM.

"We did not come here to claim ownership of the Agreed Position. We came here as Naga leaders to push for a solution," said WC member P Tikhat.

Echoing this sentiment, NSCN(R) president Wangtin Naga said, "There may be two agreements signed by different groups, but both serve one purpose. In time, they will converge into one solution." While differences within the WC-NNPGs remain a concern, leaders stressed that these should not derail the larger peace process.

WC-NNPG leader C Singson noted, "The Government of India is not interested in internal differences -- it wants a solution that is honourable and acceptable. We must now show unity to the world." He emphasised that delays are not solely the fault of the Centre, but also of the internal disunity among Naga political entities. "It's time for forgiveness, for acceptance. The Naga issue belongs to the people, not to any one group." Despite past disappointments, leaders expressed cautious optimism about the ongoing process.

Sumi stated, "We are genuinely cooperating with initiatives like the Core Naga Reconciliation Committee under the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), and we hope that total unity will come once the Government of India formally calls for a solution." Ghukiho T Zhimomi, secretary of the group led by Kitovi, said, "We had a very interesting meeting today. The objective of our meeting was to simply find an early, honourable solution to the Naga problem." Mishra met NSCN-IM's Muivah at Camp Hebron, officials said.

Following the signing of the ceasefire with NSCN-IM in 1997, the Centre has held several rounds of talks and finally inked the Framework Agreement in August 2015.

However, the Centre has not accepted the persistent demand of NSCN-IM for a separate flag and constitution of Nagas and also integration of Naga inhabited areas. This has delayed the final solution.

On the other hand, the Centre started parallel negotiations with the WC-NNPGs, composed of seven Naga groups, in 2017 and signed the Agreed Position in November same year.

The WC-NNPGs have declared to accept whatever is possible for now and continue with the talks for the remaining demands. PTI CORR NBS NBS SOM