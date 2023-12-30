Naga Hoho celebrates silver jubilee with a call for unity among Nagas

Kohima, Dec 30 (PTI) Naga Hoho, an apex tribal body of the Nagas, on Saturday observed its 25 years of existence here with a call for oneness and unity among Nagas.

Advertisment

Naga Hoho was formed in 1998 with the motto 'unity and fraternity' considering the turbulent period of Naga political struggle when inter-factional clashes between the Naga insurgent groups were happening on a daily basis.

The Naga Hoho is composed of Nagas in four states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland - and also parts of Myanmar.

Worried about the unceasing factional killings, the Naga tribal bodies came together and formed the Naga Hoho and worked together in reaching out to the Naga nationalist groups to stop factional clashes and also to facilitate peaceful negotiations between the Government of India and Naga groups for an early solution to the decades-old Naga Political Issue.

Advertisment

Celebrating the silver jubilee of the organisation, former president of Naga Hoho, Keviletuo Kiewhuo said "We must celebrate our achievements and also admit our failures during these 25 years".

He said the pioneers of the Hoho had envisioned bringing the Nagas together and also to be friends, not enemies.

"Our pioneers had given their best and did well," he said while lamenting that the present Naga Hoho was "divided and fragmented" with Naga tribes coming up with their own organisations to counter the existence of the apex body like the Central Nagaland Tribes Council, Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation, Tenyimi Union Nagaland, etc.

Advertisment

Naga Hoho was built by the Naga tribes but since the grievances of the tribes were somehow overlooked, the tribal bodies in Nagaland started moving out from the Hoho, he opined.

Appreciating the incumbent leaders of the Hoho for continuing to uphold the principle of apex body, Kiewhuo said Nagas all over should be equal.

"Nagas are divided as people and we need to overcome this to achieve greater goals," he said while citing the need for oneness and unity for an early solution to the Naga Political Issue.

Advertisment

Convenor of Forum for Naga Reconciliation, Rev Dr Wati Aier hoped that the celebration would be an opportunity for the Nagas to plan better for the future generation.

The dream during the formation of Naga Hoho was an inclusive Naga belonging and was not to give rise to a cult, he said.

As the convener of FNR, which has played a significant role in bringing about reconciliation between the Naga groups, Rev Dr Aier said "We have to know that we are different as tribes but we have to love and cooperate with each other for better unity".

Advertisment

He said that currently, Nagas have the challenge to move from idealistic nationalism to constructive nationalism without distorting the historical, fundamental and political rights of Naga people.

Delivering solidarity messages representatives of United Naga Council Manipur, Naga Hoho of Arunachal Pradesh, Zeliangrong-Rengma Joint Council Assam, Naga Students Federation, Naga Mothers' Association and Naga Peoples' Movement for Human Rights had the common voice on the need for Nagas to get together and chalk out the best way forward.

Viewing that Nagas have so many organisations and continue to be divided further, they opined that Nagas need to be united and strengthen the Naga Hoho.

Naga Hoho president H K Zhimomi stressed the need to uphold the legacy of the pioneers and the present leaders should come together to rebuild and strengthen the Hoho lest Nagas can never achieve the desired goal for an early solution to the Naga issue through unity. PTI NBS RG