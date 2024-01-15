Naga HOHO urges Rahul to raise 'non-implementation' of 2015 Govt-NSCN-IM pact in Parliament

Khuzama (Nagaland), Jan 15 (PTI) A delegation of Naga HOHO, an apex body of Naga organisations, met Rahul Gandhi here and urged him to raise in Parliament the issue of "non-implementation" of the Framework Agreement signed by the Government of India and the NSCN-IM in 2015.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the delegation of the Naga HOHO, representing Naga organisations from different states, met Gandhi late this evening at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsite at Khuzama ground in Nagaland.

It handed over a memorandum on the "non-implementation" of the Framework Agreement signed by the Government of India and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015. The agreement had been hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a breakthrough and a solution, Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Framework Agreement remains just a piece of paper even after almost nine years, he claimed. "Another proof of the bogus claims that the prime minister specialises in." The delegation of the Naga HOHO requested Rahul Gandhi to raise this issue in Parliament, the Congress general secretary said.

Advertisment

He recalled that before this Framework Agreement was signed, there had been no consultation with other political parties, especially the Indian National Congress which had governments in three northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur.

"This whole exercise of the Framework Agreement was clearly another one of those headline-grabbing initiatives of the prime minister. The details of the agreement are still not known," Ramesh said on X and posted a copy of the Naga HOHO memorandum on the platform.

The memorandum stated, "We implore upon you and your party leadership to kindly facilitate with the government of the day and settle the Naga political issue by honouring the hard-earned agreement of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, for an honourable and acceptable political solution." The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi reached Nagaland on Monday evening as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Khuzama village in Kohima district, bordering Manipur, along with his party colleagues.

The march will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, traversing 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. PTI ASK NSD NSD