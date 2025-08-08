Naga organisation calls off blockade in three districts after a month

Imphal, Aug 8 (PTI) A Naga organisation in Manipur called off the indefinite blockade on Friday evening, around a month after the group started observing it in three districts of the state.

In a statement, the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee (FNCC) said it is calling off the blockade in Kangpokpi, Noney and Tamenglong districts following assurances by government authorities that their concerns would be addressed.

The FNCC imposed the blockade from July 15 restricting movement of any Kuki person from Kangpokpi to Churachandpur to protest the "unauthorised construction" of a road connecting the two districts.

A joint statement issued by functionaries of FNCC and Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said, "On the construction of an unauthorised road, the state government had not approved or sanctioned any such roads. Necessary legal actions will be taken up after verifying the status of such illegal constructions, if any on the ground, will not be permitted.

The decision was reached after a meeting between representatives of FNCC and representatives of the state government.

The statement also said that concerning designated camps of militant outfits observing Suspension of Operations pact with Centre, the interests and apprehensions of the foothills Nagas will be "seriously considered" by the state government in consultation with the Centre.

It also said that the state government has been taking stern action against those involved in poppy cultivation and will continue to do so. PTI COR NN