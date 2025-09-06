Naga People's Front appealed to CM Neiphiu Rio to rejoin party

Kohima, Sep 6 (PTI) The Naga People's Front (NPF) on Saturday appealed to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to return to the party and assume its leadership.

A resolution regarding this was adopted by the Central Executive Council (CEC) of the party.

Addressing the press, NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said the CEC reiterated its February 12 resolution urging former members to rejoin the party to strengthen NPF.

He said the CEC made a "very formal and special appeal" to Chief Minister Rio to return to the party where his political career began in the early 1970s, when it was called the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Rio left the NPF in 2017 and joined the NDPP.

Kikon recalled Rio's active role as Kohima Youth Wing president in 1974 and his continued political contributions, describing NPF as his "original political home".

Further, the CEC called on sitting and former legislators, including two MPs and 60 MLAs, to unite under the NPF banner.

The CEC further authorised the party president to constitute a Central Election Board if a new party leadership arrangement materialises.

Kikon emphasised that the political climate demands a united regional force.

NPF currently has only two MLAs compared to the Rio-led NDPP's 32.

Asked why the ruling NDPP will merge with the NPF, Kikon said, "It is not about numbers... What is important is that regional parties come together to show solidarity and advance the cause of the Naga people." On the question of possible dissatisfaction among NDPP leaders, Kikon clarified that while individual opinions may differ, the collective decisions of leadership hold more weight.

"We hope the resolutions adopted today will yield a positive result. God will help us, and we believe a miracle will happen," he said, expressing optimism that the merger would soon materialise.

"Our agenda is open and transparent. We want to unify, reconcile, and take the Naga society and peace process forward," he said.

NPF president Apong Pongener said he was willing to resign from the post if Rio decides to join the party and take over its leadership.

"My offer to resign as NPF president is made in the spirit of strengthening the party and advancing the regional political agenda. If Neiphiu Rio expresses his willingness to rejoin the NPF, I will step aside to enable him to lead the party and contribute to the political future of the Nagas," he said.

Five-time MLA Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu urged party workers to exercise patience, tolerance, and diplomatic caution regarding the invitation to Rio to join NPF.

Noting NPF's role as the "guardian of the Naga political issue", he stressed that its strength lies in deep roots in the Naga national movement, regardless of its present limited legislative strength.

"If Rio doesn't say yes, it will never happen," Nienu remarked, recalling the CM's view that no other political party holds such relevance on the Naga political issue as NDPP.

Nienu warned against "provocative or ego-driven" statements, urging political leaders to avoid turning minor sparks into major conflicts.

"The desire of all Nagas is a single, strong regional party. In a small state like Nagaland, two regional parties cannot sustainably exist," he said.

NPF's Arunachal Pradesh unit president Happa Taidong and Manipur president Awangbow Newmai also addressed the gathering. PTI NBS NBS SOM