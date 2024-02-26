Naga Political Issue: Guv urges all stakeholders to overcome differences to find solution

Kohima, Feb 26 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Monday said the final solution to the decades-old Naga political issue is a dream of all Naga people, and appealed to all stakeholders to overcome their differences for the sake of reaching a settlement.

On the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar, the governor said this has evoked concern and anxiety among the people of Nagaland, especially those staying in the border areas.

Addressing the assembly on the first day of the budget session, Ganesan said, “On behalf and for the sake of the people of Nagaland, I once again call upon all the stakeholders to overcome their differences and any other remaining obstacles, and to thrash out the final solution in a spirit of give and take.” The Naga insurgency began in 1947. To find a solution to the decades-old problem, the Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Group (NNPG), comprising at least seven groups, since 2017.

The Modi government inked a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017. However, the final solution is yet to be attained with NSCN-IM remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

Ganesan thanked the Members of the House for their unflinching commitment to the peaceful and early resolution of the Naga Issue and for coming together to form an opposition-less Government to facilitate its early resolution in the larger interest of our people.

On the Central Government’s announcement for suspension of FMR, he said, “In view of the Naga history, the close tribal and family bonds shared by people across the borders, and also the traditional ownership of land in many cases transcending international boundaries, we are seeking reconsideration of the decision by the central government, and for the continuance of the FMR,” he said. PTI NBS NBS NN