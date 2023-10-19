Naga sadhu strangled in Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi Temple

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 44-year-old Naga sadhu was allegedly strangled in the premises of Ayodhya's famous Hanumangarhi Temple, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Sahare Das (44), who was strangled late on Wednesday evening.

Police said a deep mark was found on his neck, and added that they are suspecting a man who lived in the temple premises, but is currently absconding, to be behind the crime.

Speaking to PTI, Raju Das, mahant of Hanumangarhi Temple, said, "The deceased sadhu has been living in Hanumangarhi since 1991... his childhood days. He was a mahant of an ashram in Hanumangarhi where gave (spiritual) education to 8-10 students." Das demanded a "fair and an impartial probe" into the entire incident. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY