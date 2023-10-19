Naga sadhu strangled to death in Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi Temple

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 44-year-old Naga sadhu was allegedly strangled to death in the temple premises of Ayodhya's famous Hanumangarhi Temple, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Ram Sahare Das (44), who was strangled to death late on Wednesday evening.

Police said a deep mark was found on his neck, and added that they are suspecting a man who used to live in the temple premises but is currently absconding to be behind the crime.