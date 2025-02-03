Naga sadhus enchant devotees flocking to Sangam bank for 'Amrit Snan'

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP): The Naga sadhus became the centre of attraction as the Maha Kumbh witnessed its third grand 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday, captivating a sea of devotees with their distinctive appearance and unique rituals.

Smeared with ash and symbolising a complete renunciation of worldly possessions and desires, their unique presence on the banks of Triveni left the onlookers in awe.

Leading most of the Akharas during the sacred bathing ritual, the sadhus displayed their weapon-handling skills by wielding spears, swords and tridents with precision.

The rhythmic beats of 'damru' (small tow-headed drums) and the display of traditional combat techniques added to the show.

Some Naga sadhus were seen riding horses, while others walked barefoot with garlands draped around their necks and tridents held high.

With mediapersons and devotees lining up to get them clicked, the sadhus enthusiastically responded by inviting them to witness their traditions up close.

Some even sported black sunglasses, much to the amusement of the onlookers.

Along with the male Naga sadhus, a significant number of female sanyasis were also present on the occasion, wearing saffron, unstitched garments.

Notably, to become a Naga sanyasi, women must renounce their families and perform 'Pind Daan', not only for their ancestors, but also for themselves to mark their complete detachment from worldly ties.