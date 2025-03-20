Naga Students’ Federation observes 39th Martyrs’ Day

Kohima, Mar 20 (PTI) The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Thursday commemorated the 39th anniversary of the deaths of two students during a protest against the extension of the Disturbed Areas Act (DAA) and the introduction of IPS cadre into Nagaland.

During a commemoration event, NSF president Medovi Rhi paid tribute to the two students, calling their sacrifice a loss as well as a turning point in the Naga struggle for rights.

He urged the current generation to honour their legacy through continued efforts for unity, justice and peace.

On March 20, 1986, a peaceful demonstration called by the NSF in the state capital turned deadly when police fired indiscriminately, resulting in the deaths of Kekuojalie Sachü of Kohima Village and Vikhozo Yhoshü of Kigwema Village, both from Kohima district.

As part of the observance, the NSF and Angami Students’ Union flagged off a 178-day NSF Martyrs’ Memorial Trophy Tour across Naga-inhabited areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Myanmar.

Former student leader and ex-MLA Medo Yhokha launched the tour, highlighting its role in symbolising Naga unity.

The tour also announced the 25th edition of the NSF Martyrs’ Memorial Trophy football tournament, which has been held annually since 1992 in honour of the two students. PTI NBS NBS MNB