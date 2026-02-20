Naga Students' Federation opposes Centre's directive on Vande Mataram

Kohima, Feb 20 (PTI) Opposing the Centre's directive that National Song Vande Mataram be played or sung before National Anthem Jana Gana Mana, the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Friday claimed that it fails to consider the historical, political, and cultural realities of the Naga people.

In a statement, NSF president Mteisuding Heraang and general secretary Kenilo Kent said the directive imposes a "rigid sequence of precedence".

The NSF, the apex students' body of the state, claimed that no authority can compel cultural or ideological conformity in the "Naga homeland" in a manner that disregards its distinct identity.

It expressed concern over guidelines suggesting that schools begin the day with the community singing of Vande Mataram.

It stated that schools are institutions of learning and critical thinking and should not be used to enforce symbolic compliance.

The NSF warned that no compulsory singing or playing of Vande Mataram before Jana Gana Mana should take place in schools in the state.

It urged the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) not to issue any circulars or notifications enforcing such protocols, cautioning that implementation without consultation could create unrest among students.

The NSF also directed its units to remain vigilant to ensure that the guidelines are not implemented in their respective jurisdictions.

The Union Home Ministry has directed that all six stanzas of Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, shall be sung first when the National Song and National Anthem are played together.

In an order dated January 28, the Home Ministry said, "When the National Song and the National Anthem are sung or played, National Song will be sung or played first."