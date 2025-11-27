Naga students’ group criticises RSS chief’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark, calls it unconstitutional

Kohima, Nov 27 (PTI) The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Thursday criticised a recent statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who reportedly described India as a “Hindu Rashtra” during an event in Lucknow.

In a press release issued Thursday, the federation said the remark was “unconstitutional” and an attack on the secular and democratic foundation of the country.

Noting that India’s secular character is a constitutional mandate and not open to reinterpretation, the NSF said the country’s sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic framework guarantees equal rights and protection to all citizens regardless of religion, belief or cultural identity.

The federation expressed concern that such statements from influential positions embolden majoritarian narratives and marginalise minority communities.

In the statement, the student body alleged that the country is witnessing growing instances of discrimination, targeted violence, profiling and the desecration of places of worship of Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and Indigenous tribal groups across the country, often accompanied by inadequate state response.

The NSF claimed that the notion of a “Hindu Rashtra” undermines the constitutional promise of equality and threatens the secular fabric of the country. PTI NBS NBS NN