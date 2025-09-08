Naga youth no longer driven by promises of sovereignty, they aspire for development: Ex-CM SC Jamir

Kohima, Sep 8 (PTI) Former Nagaland CM SC Jamir on Monday said the youth of the state are no longer driven by abstract ideological promises of sovereignty or distant visions of a separate Naga state, but instead, they are pragmatic and aspiring for peace, development, and meaningful integration into India's growth story.

Jamir made the statement at the Military-Civil Fusion Seminar organised by the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) at Kohima Garrison.

Jamir, 94, could not physically attend the seminar, and his speech was read out by an Assam Rifles officer.

He highlighted the urgent need to recognise and respond to the changing aspirations of the younger generation, who are determined to shed the ideological baggage of the past and focus on practical solutions for prosperity and stability.

He asserted that the future of Nagaland depends on political statesmanship, meaningful governance reforms, and a strengthened partnership between civil and military institutions to create an environment where the people can thrive.

Jamir sharply criticised the present state of political affairs, describing it as opportunistic, lacking ideology, and driven by personal ambitions.

He said party-switching, vote-buying, and political opportunism have eroded the very essence of democratic values in the state.

"Politics today is reduced to a struggle for power and illicit wealth, where moral and ideological considerations hold no value," he said.

Jamir also took on the groups that "publicly champion Naga sovereignty" but "actively participate in elections" under the Indian constitutional framework.

"Their contradictory actions have further alienated the common people, who have grown disillusioned by the double standards and self-serving behaviour of both underground and mainstream political actors," he said.

Noting the significance of the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, and the Agreed Position of November 17, 2017, Jamir said these are historic milestones that present an opportunity for peace and political resolution.

The veteran leader expressed deep disappointment over the delay in their final implementation, which he viewed as a major hurdle preventing Nagaland from overcoming its political deadlock.

Jamir said that only through comprehensive electoral reforms based on traditional Naga values can responsible leadership emerge.

He emphasised that only through coordinated efforts between the Assam Rifles and the civil administration could the pervasive lawlessness, fear, and inefficiency be tackled, allowing Nagaland to stabilise and its people to focus on development and welfare.

Strongly appealing to the people of Nagaland to accept that their future is intricately linked to the future of India, the five-time CM of the state underscored the need for an inclusive approach from the Centre to guarantee equal opportunities in education, employment, and development.